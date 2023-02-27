Infosys launches its own private 5G service for global clients

File/ Representative image

According to an exchange filing, India's IT major Infosys has rolled out its own Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for global enterprise clients. Infosys’ Private 5G-as-a-Service delivers a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys’ wireless 5G expertise and its Private Network Management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.

The Private 5G-as-a-Service is customized to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements. Private 5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag further by minimizing the time required for data processing. This enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media & video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT applications.

Infosys’ collaboration with its partner ecosystem offers reduced time-tomarket and total cost of ownership of Private 5G rollout to its clients.

Mark Colaluca Vice President/GM Communication Technology Group, HPE said, “Enterprises see Private 5G as an enabler for their digital transformation, and the Infosys approach of vertically aligned preintegrated business solutions can accelerate 5G adoption. HPE and Infosys are working together by combining HPE’s Private 5G solutions with Infosys as-a-Service offering and pre-integrated vertical usecases for faster customer value realization.”

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, “Today’s changing market dynamics, disruptive business models, and regulatory compliances need an effective strategy to accelerate digital transformation through 5G adoption. At Infosys, we are leveraging our global 5G expertise to deliver reliable, secure, and cost-effective Private 5G as-a-service, with an agile delivery approach. This is aimed at supporting our clients in their transformation journey and help them derive business benefits. Our customizable solutions for vertical domains will help customers succeed in a competitive landscape. At the same time, we will continue to collaborate with industry bodies and consortiums.”