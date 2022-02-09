Infosys collaborates with Qualtrics, to help enterprises deliver personalized experiences

Infosys today (February 9) announced its collaboration with Qualtrics, the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. Infosys has established a Qualtrics center of excellence, to bring solutions on Qualtrics to the market. These solutions are a part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and help clients improve their customer, employee, and supplier experiences, it said in a press statement.

While Infosys is creating competencies across all Qualtrics solutions, there is a focused collaborative effort in two key areas, the statement said. The first is towards improving procurement experience for suppliers and buyers to effectively address issues with global and complex supply chains and the second is towards providing better internal technology experiences for employees.

Infosys solutions built on Qualtrics’ ‘EmployeeXM™ for IT’ and ‘XM for Suppliers’ enable organizations to deliver personalized experiences by capturing and analyzing experience data from the two groups. The solutions built on EmployeeXM for IT helps HR and IT leaders understand how employees feel about their technology experience at work, ranging from IT services to software. This helps organizations improve employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. To further enhance employee experience, Infosys will pair EmployeeXM for IT with ServiceNow IT Service Management, enabling companies to connect their business operations and service delivery data with employee feedback about their internal IT services.

Infosys leverages XM for Suppliers to help procurement, finance, and supply chain leaders improve the efficiency of their procurement processes by combining operational data from an organization’s SAP solutions with real-time supplier insights from Qualtrics. This solution helps improve buyers’ productivity, their relationship with suppliers and improve the satisfaction of internal customers of procurement function.

Dinesh Rao, EVP, and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, said, “Companies are increasingly focused on making data-driven decisions based on real-time customer and employee insights. We are delighted to engage with Qualtrics, and together help organizations develop and implement experience management solutions and capabilities which improve process effectiveness and deliver better business outcomes.”

“Experience management has become key to business success as customers and employees have higher expectations than ever,” said R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Ecosystem, Qualtrics. “Qualtrics’ collaboration with Infosys will help organizations around the world deliver great experiences at scale by understanding their customers, employees and suppliers and taking action on their feedback.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:03 PM IST