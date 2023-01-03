e-Paper Get App
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Infosys buys back 15,32,000 of its shares for Rs 1,528.55 each | File/ Representative image
India's IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has bought back 15,32,000 of its shares, for an acquisition price of Rs 1,528.55 per unit, through an exchange filing.

From the shares bought back by the company 32,000 were on BSE while 15,00,000 were on NSE.

This buyback increases the number of shares acquired through the route by Infosys to 2,82,28,000 so far.

On Monday, Infosys bought back 15,32,000 shares for Rs 1,520.11 each.

On Tuesday, the shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,521, down by 0.20 per cent.

