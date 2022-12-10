e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares

Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares

The average price of Acquisition of the shares were Rs 1,586.46 excluding transaction and brokerage charges

Pavin Elsa NelsonUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Infosys Limited has announced the buyback of equity shares under Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 via a company filing with the exchange.

Kotak Securities Limited is the broker for the buyback of equity shares.

The total number of equity shares bought back on December 9, 2022, is 12,48,000, with 25,000 and 12,23,000 from the BSE and NSE, respectively.

The average price of Acquisition of the shares were Rs 1,586.46 excluding transaction and brokerage charges.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk could lose world's richest person title

Elon Musk could lose world's richest person title

Instant grocery delivery app Getir acquires rival Gorillas for $1.2 bn

Instant grocery delivery app Getir acquires rival Gorillas for $1.2 bn

Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House

Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House

Stellantis to shut Jeep plant in US, lay off 1,200 in EV era

Stellantis to shut Jeep plant in US, lay off 1,200 in EV era

Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares

Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares