Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Infosys Limited has announced the buyback of equity shares under Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 via a company filing with the exchange.

Kotak Securities Limited is the broker for the buyback of equity shares.

The total number of equity shares bought back on December 9, 2022, is 12,48,000, with 25,000 and 12,23,000 from the BSE and NSE, respectively.

The average price of Acquisition of the shares were Rs 1,586.46 excluding transaction and brokerage charges.