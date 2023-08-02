 Infosys Allots 1,53,314 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,75,17,28,395 divided into 4,15,03,45,679 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Infosys Allots 1,53,314 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited on Wednesday announced that the Company has allotted 1,53,314 equity shares on August 1, 2023, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as:

i) 627 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

ii) 1,52,687 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Wednesday at 12:34 pm IST were at Rs 1,356.50, down by 0.64 percent.

