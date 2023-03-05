e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInequality, inflation blemish 2-fold rise in India's per capita income in 9 years

Inequality, inflation blemish 2-fold rise in India's per capita income in 9 years

Real wage for Indian workers, representing 90 per cent of the workforce, has dropped, while corporate employees are on track for a 10.3 per cent raise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Household savings in India hit lowest levels in three decades, as rural demand remained under pressure due to inflation. But per capita income, which indicates the average earnings per person in India, paints a different picture. There has been a two-fold increase in per capita income for India since FY15, but only the top 10 per cent of the population has made the most of it.

Read Also
Food Security helped increase India's per capita income by 33%, govt tells SC
article-image

Inequality rising behind statistics

Although the rise from Rs 86,000 to Rs 1.72 lakh indicates a 99 per cent rise, in real terms it has gone up by just 35 per cent, taking inflation into account. Most of the rise in salaries has gone towards the top 10 per cent, which are people who make more than Rs 3 lakh a year, while the median wages declined. This inequality is highlighted by the manner in which the real wage for Indian workers, representing 90 per cent of the workforce, has dropped, while corporate employees are on track for a 10.3 per cent raise.

Read Also
Inequality, like pollution, must be reduced
article-image

Need better redistribution

Although India remains relatively better than most economies during dark times, average per capita income for all citizens hides inequalities, and uneven development in different regions. Steps for appropriate redistribution, while keeping per capita income growth at 5 per cent, could improve the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani's debt doubled in 4 years, has to pay $2 billion on foreign currency bonds in 2024

Adani's debt doubled in 4 years, has to pay $2 billion on foreign currency bonds in 2024

Inequality, inflation blemish 2-fold rise in India's per capita income in 9 years

Inequality, inflation blemish 2-fold rise in India's per capita income in 9 years

Tech layoffs: Education to suffer as rising demand for e-learning fizzles out

Tech layoffs: Education to suffer as rising demand for e-learning fizzles out

Indian Women break stereotypes, prefer real estate over gold for investment

Indian Women break stereotypes, prefer real estate over gold for investment

Yellow iPhone 14 reportedly in the pipeline, year after Green iPhone 13

Yellow iPhone 14 reportedly in the pipeline, year after Green iPhone 13