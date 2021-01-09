Industry veteran Vivek Bali joins Enrich Salon as CEO

Enrich Salon has appointed industry veteran Vivek Bali as its CEO. The beauty industry leader has been brought on board to transform and scale up the business to new heights. Prior to joining Enrich Salon, Vivek Bali was the CEO of Sephora India, the global leader in the beauty retail industry. Vivek has over three decades of experience in the beauty industry. Prior to joining Sephora India, he worked in various leadership roles at Lakme, Avon, Reliance Retail Ltd, Landmark Group UAE amongst others.