Industrialist Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal Appointed As Chairman Of IIIT Lucknow's Board Of Governors

Industrialist Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal has been appointed as the chairman of board of governors (BoG) of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Lucknow). He was nominated as the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT Lucknow) for a three-year term by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the Visitor of IITs.

Prior to it, Dr. Arun Mohan Sherry, the institute's director, served as the chairperson of the BoG.

At present, Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal holds the position of Chairman at Navin Fluorine International Ltd., a significant player in the chemical sector. His notable contributions span across both the textile and chemical industries.

Additionally, his extensive experience in various key roles further enhances his value as a valuable asset to the leadership team of IIT Lucknow.

