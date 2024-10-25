IndusInd Bank Shares Jump Off Of A Cliff To Nosedive More Than 19%; Hits 52 Week Low On NSE

IndusInd Bank | File photo

The shares of private lender IndusInd Bank started their journey on a slippery slope today on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), touching the new 52-week low of Rs 1,025.50 per share on the bourse.

The stock declined after announcing earnings results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, which revealed that the net profit of the bank had shrank 39.1 per cent to Rs 1331.29 crore.

The stock hit the opening bell at Rs 0.00 per share on the NSE, which was a 9.1 per cent dip from the closing level of the previous trading session, which stood at Rs 1,280.05 per share.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were trading at Rs 1,040.50 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), which translated to an staggering 18.71 per cent dip amounting to a Rs 239.55 per share on the Indian stock exchanges.

IndusInd Bank Q2 FY25

Net interest margin and Income

The net interest income (NII) of the bank increased by 5 per cent, Y-o-Y to Rs 5,347 crore, and the net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 4.08 per cent from 4.29 per cent the previous year, in part because of a smaller proportion of microloans, the bank's exchange filing revealed.

CASA Deposits

As of the end of the September quarter, deposits had risen 15 per cent year over year to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 3.5 trillion the year before.

With current account deposits at Rs 52,606 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 95,338 crore, CASA (current account savings account) deposits increased to Rs 1.4 trillion. CASA deposits made up 36 per cent of total deposits, compared to 39 per cent a year earlier.

Advances Q2 FY25

Advances increased from Rs 3.1 trillion in the same period last year to Rs 3.57 trillion during the quarter, a 13 per cent year-over-year increase.

Read Also Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties

Gross and Net NPA

While net non-performing assets (NPAs) increased from 0.60 per cent to 0.64 per cent, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 2.11 per cent of gross advances, a slight increase from 2.02 per cent in the prior quarter.