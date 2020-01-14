IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings: Net profit jumps by 32% on at Rs 1,300 cr

Indusland Bank announced its earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The net profit rose by 32% on at Rs 1,300 crore against Rs 985 crore a year-on-year basis(YoY).

Total income during the period under review increased to Rs 9,073.93 crore from Rs 7,232.32 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.18 per cent of the total advances at the end of December quarter of the current fiscal as against 1.13 per cent by the end of same period a year ago.

The Net Interest Income (NII) was reported at Rs 1,043.4 crore.

IndusInd Bank stock was trading at Rs 1,528.80, down 0.76 per cent, on the BSE.

