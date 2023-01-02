IndusInd Bank pays Rs 114 cr as interest on infrastructure bonds for Oct-Dec quarter

According to an exchange filing, private lender IndusInd Bank has paid out an interest of Rs 114 crores on infrastructure bonds, for the October to December quarter of FY23.
Infrastructure bonds are debt instruments sold to investors to raise funds for roads, power plants and bridges among other projects. The investors can also choose InVits to receive payouts on income generated by the completed projects.
