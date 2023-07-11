Indoco’s Goa Facility (Plant III) Receives EU GMP Certification From The German Health Authority | Indoco

Indoco Remedies received EU GMP certification from the Competent Health Authority of Germany for its manufacturing site situated at L-32/33/34 Verna Industrial Estate, Goa. The European Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form in Goa (Plant -III) from April 20-25, 2023.

The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (LAGeSo) confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred to in the EC Directive. The EU certification will support supplies of drug products registered in Europe and other regions from this manufacturing site.

Commenting on the development, Ms. Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies Ltd. said, “The EU GMP certification for our site in Goa (Plant - III) complements our unswerving efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe and other geographies. We remain fully committed to adhering to cGMP standards and ensuring the delivery of quality products to our valued customers and patients worldwide.”

Indoco Remedies shares

Indoco Remedies shares at 3:16 pm IST were trading at Rs 322.20, up by 0.62 per cent.

Read Also Indoco’s Baddi Facility Receives EUGMP Certification From Health Authority Of Germany