Indoco’s Baddi Facility Receives EUGMP Certification From Health Authority Of Germany

Indoco Remedies has received EU GMP certification from the Competent Health Authority of Germany for its manufacturing site situated at HB 211 Village Katha, Nalagarh, Solan, the comapny announced today through an exchange filing

The Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco’s manufacturing facility for oral dosage form (Baddi -III), from May 22 to 25, 2023. The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (Berlin) confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.

The EU certification will support supplies of drug products registered in Europe, from this manufacturing site.

"The EU GMP certification for our site in Baddi adds to our consistent efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe. We are committed to being cGMP compliant and supplying quality products to our customers and patients across the globe," said Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies Ltd.

Indoco Remedies Ltd Shares

The Shares of Indoco Remedies on Friday 1:35 pm IST were at Rs 333.55, up by 1.21 percent.

