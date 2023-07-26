 Indoco Remedies Receives GMP Certification From EU Health Authority
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Indoco Remedies has received EU GMP certification from the Competent Health Authority of Malta for its manufacturing site in Baddi (Unit -I) located at Village Katha, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The Agency had conducted an inspection at Indoco’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form from April 20 to 24, 2023.

"The EU GMP certification for our site in Baddi (Unit I), further builds upon our capability as an organization to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe and other geographies. We are committed to remain cGMP compliant and ensure supplying quality products to our customers and patients across globe," said Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies Ltd.

The EU GMP certification issued by the Health Authority from Malta confirms that the site complies with the f Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive. The EU GMP certification will support supplies of drug products to Europe and other territories from this manufacturing site.

Indoco Remedies Shares

The shares of Indoco Remedies on Wednesday at 11:36 am IST were at ₹323, up by 0.046 percent.

