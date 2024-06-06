 Indoco Remedies Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Diabetes Drug
Indoco Remedies Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Diabetes Drug

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets in various strengths, Indoco Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Indoco Remedies on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes medication.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Invokamet tablets. Indoco said it plans to produce the medication at its manufacturing facility in Goa.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Invokamet tablets.

Indoco said it plans to produce the medication at its manufacturing facility in Goa.

Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets are used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus.

"This milestone underscores our commitment to bringing affordable and effective treatment options to patients managing type 2 diabetes," Indoco Remedies MD Aditi Panandikar said.

