Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit: Jayant Sinha, Nitin Gadkari, Vijay Rupani to grace the summit

To build a robust relation and to deliberate on India US relations, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a virtual Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit on Thursday, 29 April 2021 and Friday, 30 April 2021. Along with numerous Indian and American dignitaries from politics, business and industry, members of the Indian Government have confirmed their participation at this enriching two-day summit.



Jayant Sinha, Member of Parliament, Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee for Finance. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat have confirmed their participation and the Economic Diplomacy Division of Ministry of External Affairs of Government of India have extended official support to the Summit aimed at building a robust relationship between India and US.



Honoured guest, George R Oliver, Chairman & CEO, Johnson Controls will mark his presence at the Inaugural Session and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, State of Delaware will grace the Regional Bilateral Cooperation session on day 1. On 30th April, esteemed guests at the event will include Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, Embassy of India; Ambassador Timothy Roemer, Executive Director and Strategic Counselor at APCO Worldwide and Rajesh Subramaniam, President and COO, FedEx Executive Leadership, Co-President and Co-CEO, FedEx Services Leadership, Board Member, USISPF.

Commenting on this event, the President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajiv Podar said “We take pleasure in organising and inviting stakeholders to the summit as there is no better time than the current one that requires further expansion and strengthening of the bilateral relationship between US and India. However, due to the COVID pandemic and the shifting global supply chains, it is imperative for the US and India to join forces to scale up economic and strategic engagement, as well as engage on fighting the COVID battle.”



With seven sessions in place, the Indo-US Partnership Summit aims to bring together influential leaders and decision-makers to interact and chart a roadmap for building a robust relationship based on mutual trust and appreciation. The summit will include sessions on - Importance and Future of Health; Regional Bilateral Cooperation; Trends in Emerging Technology; Entertainment (Hollywood/Bollywood); A New Era of Indo-US Relations; Defense/Homeland Security and Knowledge Economy (Education & Skill Across Boundaries). The date and the timings of the conference are:



Date: Thursday, 29th April 2021 and Friday, 30th April

Timings: 5.30 pm - 9.15 pm (IST) on Thursday and 6 pm - 9 pm (IST) on Friday

To register: https://www.imcnet.org/events-1006 (Prior registration is mandatory. An access link will be sent once you register)