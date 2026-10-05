Indo National Increases Stake In Medcuore Medical Solutions To 63.07% With ₹49.89 Lakh Investment

Mumbai: Indo National Limited has invested ₹49,89,880 to acquire an additional 0.79% equity stake in Medcuore Medical Solutions Private Ltd (MMSPL), bringing its total shareholding in the company to 63.07%. The acquisition was announced on 5 October 2026, in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Acquisition Details
The company acquired 355 shares of MMSPL at a price of ₹14,056 per share. This valuation was based on a report issued by a registered valuer on 21 August 2026. The transaction is a cash consideration and is expected to be completed by FY 2027-28.
Target Entity Profile
MMSPL is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and service provision for Air Monitoring Systems and Air Purifiers. The company was incorporated on 7 June 2020, and operates in India.
Financial Overview of MMSPL
MMSPL reported a turnover of ₹1,45,60,000 for FY 2025-26. Its turnover for FY 2024-25 was ₹35,41,484, and for FY 2023-24, it was ₹47,68,000. The acquisition is intended to support business expansion and profit generation for Indo National Limited.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.