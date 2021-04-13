Indirect tax collections up by 12% in FY 2020-21; GST down by 8% amid COVID-19

The provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for the financial year 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to 9.54 lakh crore for the financial year 2019-20, stated the finance ministry. With this, indirect tax collections registered a growth of 12.3 per cent.

The ministry stated that the net indirect tax collection for the financial year 2020-21 shows that 108.2 per cent of the Revised Estimates (RE) of indirect taxes for financial year 2020-21 has been achieved.

As regards customs, net tax collections stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore during Financial Year 2020-21 as compared to Rs.1.09 lakh crore during the previous Financial Year, thereby registering a growth of around 21 per cent

The net tax collections on account of Central Excise and Service Tax (Arrears) during Financial Year 2020-21 stood at Rs 3.91 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in the previous financial year. These taxes registered a growth of more than 59 per cent.

In the case of GST of Centre (CGST+IGST+ Compensation Cess) during financial year 2020-21, the next tax collection is Rs 5.48 lakh crore as compared to Rs 5.99 lakh crore in the previous financial year.