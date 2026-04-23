IndiGo's Stretch Sweeps Multiple Global Awards For Innovation And Excellence At World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo Hamburg 2026 | file photo

Mumbai: IndiGo's tailor-made business product IndiGoStretch bagged multiple awards at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE) held in Germany's Hamburg.

The airline was recognised across three prestigious industry platforms for elevating customer experience through enhanced functional hospitality, thoughtful design, added comfort, and customer-centric innovation.

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At the expo, IndiGo was conferred the Gold Award - TravelPlus Judges' Award for Innovation for its Blanket Collectable- the IndiGoStretch overlay at the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards 2026.

This award recognised excellence in onboard hospitality, with a strong focus on design, comfort, innovation, sustainability, and customer relevance, evaluated through a customer centric lens.

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IndiGo's overlays, created for IndiGoStretch customers, display a legacy of regional craft, innovation, and distinctive design. These overlays serve as meaningful keepsakes for passengers from each of their journeys, a one-of-a-kind concept introduced by IndiGo.

The IndiGo overlays are accompanied by a booklet and custom-designed reusable fabric bag.

IndiGo was also awarded with the Best Onboard Textiles category at the Onboard Hospitality Awards 2026. This award is among the most established and respected recognitions in the onboard hospitality sector.

It acknowledged the airline's business class textile portfolio, including jacquard overlays designed as collectibles, pillow covers featuring a global map, and onboard amenities such as eye masks and anti-skid socks that combine clever design with practical utility for a cozy, comfortable journey.

The recognition was based on design, quality, comfort, and customer relevance.

IndiGo was also announced as the winner of the PAX International Readership Award for Best Business Class Bedding or Soft Product - South Asia, voted by over 15,500 aviation professionals across the PAX International and PAX Tech readerships.

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IndiGoStretch is available on long-haul journeys to destinations including Manchester, Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Athens.

IndiGoStretch customers can also look forward to specially curated complimentary hot meals paired with beverages from award-winning iconic Indian brands, extra legroom, comfortable seating with increased recline, and a suite of premium benefits including priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection and higher baggage allowance.