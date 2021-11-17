IndiGo to consider charging passengers for checked-in baggage: Report

Will cabin baggage or hand luggage be charged on IndiGo? According to news reports, the airline is mulling over it.

In February, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA allowed the unbundling of certain services such as preferential seats, meals, use of airport lounges, check-in baggage, transport of sports and musical equipment, and make them chargeable.

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., didn’t implement the unbundling of fares. "Regulatory caps on fares and capacity related to COVID prevented IndiGo from taking a decision at the time," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in an interview to Bloomberg.

IndiGo joins Go Airlines India Ltd., which is also looking to unbundle baggage charges from air tickets to position itself as an ultra-low-cost carrier, the report added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:57 PM IST