IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo, saw its share price drop nearly 7 percent on Monday. This marks the seventh straight day of losses for the airline’s stock. The fall comes after massive flight delays and cancellations last week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Rising airfares that followed the disruption also drew government attention.

Why the Stock Is Falling?

The big reason behind the fall is a show cause notice issued by the aviation regulator DGCA. The regulator wants to examine why IndiGo struggled to manage operations even though it was informed earlier about updated crew duty rules.

DGCA highlighted 'serious shortcomings in planning, supervision, and resource management' at IndiGo. The authority said the airline failed to manage staff, duty hours and crew schedules according to new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

If the DGCA imposes stricter rules or penalties, IndiGo’s operational cost may increase, worrying investors even more.

Flight Delays Likely to Continue

Delhi Airport issued a statement saying IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers were advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The airport added that its teams are working with all stakeholders to reduce disruptions. Additional support, including medical assistance, is available at airport information desks.

IndiGo’s Weak Q2 Results Add to Pressure

IndiGo’s financial results for Q2 (2025) have also made investors nervous. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore, much larger than last year’s loss of Rs 987 crore for the same period.

This happened even though revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,555 crore, helped by better capacity planning and operational improvements. However, a jump in foreign exchange expenses hurt profits.

During the quarter:

- Capacity grew 7.8 percent, reaching 41.2 billion

- Passenger count rose 3.6 percent to 28.8 million

But IndiGo’s EBITDAR dropped sharply to Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 2,434 crore, and the margin fell to 6 percent, compared to 14.3 percent last year.