 IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

IndiGo’s shares fell for the seventh straight session after heavy flight delays, a DGCA show cause notice and continued passenger disruption. Investor concerns deepened due to operational lapses highlighted by the regulator and a steep Q2 loss. Delhi Airport warned delays may continue as the airline works to stabilize operations.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image | InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo, saw its share price drop nearly 7 percent on Monday.

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo, saw its share price drop nearly 7 percent on Monday. This marks the seventh straight day of losses for the airline’s stock. The fall comes after massive flight delays and cancellations last week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Rising airfares that followed the disruption also drew government attention.

Why the Stock Is Falling?

The big reason behind the fall is a show cause notice issued by the aviation regulator DGCA. The regulator wants to examine why IndiGo struggled to manage operations even though it was informed earlier about updated crew duty rules.

Read Also
IndiGo Airlines' Shares Tumble, Falling 6.6% To ₹5,015 Intra-Day Low After DGCA Extends Deadline,...
article-image

DGCA highlighted 'serious shortcomings in planning, supervision, and resource management' at IndiGo. The authority said the airline failed to manage staff, duty hours and crew schedules according to new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas

If the DGCA imposes stricter rules or penalties, IndiGo’s operational cost may increase, worrying investors even more.

Read Also
IndiGo Crisis: Flight Delays Persist For 7th Day; Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns Of 'Continued...
article-image

Flight Delays Likely to Continue

Delhi Airport issued a statement saying IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers were advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The airport added that its teams are working with all stakeholders to reduce disruptions. Additional support, including medical assistance, is available at airport information desks.

IndiGo’s Weak Q2 Results Add to Pressure

IndiGo’s financial results for Q2 (2025) have also made investors nervous. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore, much larger than last year’s loss of Rs 987 crore for the same period.

This happened even though revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,555 crore, helped by better capacity planning and operational improvements. However, a jump in foreign exchange expenses hurt profits.

During the quarter:

- Capacity grew 7.8 percent, reaching 41.2 billion

- Passenger count rose 3.6 percent to 28.8 million

But IndiGo’s EBITDAR dropped sharply to Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 2,434 crore, and the margin fell to 6 percent, compared to 14.3 percent last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss