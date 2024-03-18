 IndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31

IndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31

The airline will be using ATR aircraft, having around 78 seats, on the route.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File

IndiGo on Monday announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti starting from March 31, enhancing air connectivity to Lakshadweep.

Agatti will be the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination in the IndiGo network.

The services between Bengaluru and Agatti will commence from March 31, the airline said in a release.

The airline will be using ATR aircraft, having around 78 seats, on the route.

IndiGo said Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking.

"The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II which lie in close proximity," it added.

Read Also
FLY91 Takes Off: New Aviation Entrant Begins Commercial Operations, Offers Special Fare Of ₹1,991
article-image

Currently, only Alliance Air has services to Agatti while regional carrier FLY91 plans to start services to the destination in April.

IndiGo operates more than 2,000 flights daily.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Revolutionising Urban Mobility: Citroen Partners With BluSmart For 4,000 e-C3 Electric Vehicles

Revolutionising Urban Mobility: Citroen Partners With BluSmart For 4,000 e-C3 Electric Vehicles

Citroen C3X Set to Hit Indian Roads by Mid-2024, Here’s What You Need to Know!

Citroen C3X Set to Hit Indian Roads by Mid-2024, Here’s What You Need to Know!

Worship From Home: A Glimpse Into The Metaverse Temple Experience

Worship From Home: A Glimpse Into The Metaverse Temple Experience

The Ultimate Guide To Kerala Trip Packages: Unveiling The Enchantment Of God's Own Country

The Ultimate Guide To Kerala Trip Packages: Unveiling The Enchantment Of God's Own Country

IndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31

IndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31