IndiGo Set To Soar: Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Lakshadweep From March 31

IndiGo on Monday announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti starting from March 31, enhancing air connectivity to Lakshadweep.

Agatti will be the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination in the IndiGo network.

The services between Bengaluru and Agatti will commence from March 31, the airline said in a release.

The airline will be using ATR aircraft, having around 78 seats, on the route.

IndiGo said Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking.

"The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II which lie in close proximity," it added.

Currently, only Alliance Air has services to Agatti while regional carrier FLY91 plans to start services to the destination in April.

IndiGo operates more than 2,000 flights daily.