IndiGo loses market share in October, domestic aviation industry reports 3.11% annual passenger growth

Domestic aviation market leader IndiGo has lost a part of its market share in October 2019. According to DGCA data, IndiGo's market share fell from 48.2% in September to 47.4% in October while SpiceJet's share rose from 14.7% in September to 16.3% in October.

The number of passengers carried by IndiGo, however, increased, from 55.59 lakhs to 58.42 lakhs in October. Similarly, For SpiceJet, the number rose from 17 lakh to 20.05 lakhs.

Other major airlines, such as the state-run Air India, Go Air and Vistara have also reported a decline in their market share.

Despite its loss of market share, however, IndiGo remains a market leader with almost one out of every two passengers choosing to fly with the airline.

Earlier this year, the Indian aviation industry had been dealt a major blow by the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX and then the shut down of Jet Airways in April. In spite of this, the industry reported an annual passenger growth of 3.11%.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Oct 2019 were 1182.06 lakhs as against 1146.37 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 3.11% and monthly growth of 3.98%," the report said.

The DGCA data also reveals the punctuality of various airlines and here, GoAir ranks first with 79.9%, followed by IndiGo at 79.4%.

The on-time performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for four metro airports, namely, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.