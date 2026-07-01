IndiGo Launches Lite Fare With Cabin Baggage-Only Option For Domestic And International Travellers

IndiGo introduced its Lite fare offering lower-priced tickets for passengers travelling with only cabin baggage | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 1: IndiGo has introduced a new entry-level fare category, IndiGo Lite, for passengers travelling on direct domestic and international flights. The airline said the fare is meant for those travelling with only cabin baggage and will be available for economy class passengers.

Under the new option, passengers can carry a cabin bag of up to 7 kg and will receive an auto-assigned seat at no extra cost. IndiGo said the Lite fare will have the lowest ticket price among the fare categories offered by the airline.

Travel smart. Travel Lite.

Meet IndiGo Lite - a fare designed for those who carry less, wait less, and do more.#goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/4hcUKSwac0 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2026

Move For Light Travellers

The airline said the new fare has been designed for passengers who want to pay only for the services they use. “Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kg,” it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Explaining the decision, IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said, “Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers.”

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Expanding Fare Choices

The introduction of IndiGo Lite expands the airline's fare options by offering a lower-priced choice for passengers who do not need checked baggage. Air India Express already offers cabin baggage-only fares. IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, currently operates more than 2,100 flights daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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