IndiGo Grounds 5,000+ Flights, Nearly 8 Lakh Travellers Hit As India Faces Its Worst Aviation Disruption

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s largest airline with nearly 65 percent market share, is facing an unprecedented operational crisis. Since December 2, the airline has cancelled more than 5,000 flights, affecting over 7.75 lakh passengers. The disruption is still ongoing, with more cancellations adding to the chaos. Airports across the country have witnessed stranded travellers, long queues, and widespread confusion.

New Pilot Fatigue Rules Trigger the Crisis

The crisis began soon after the rollout of Phase-II of revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) rules. These rules increased weekly rest for pilots from 36 hours to 48 hours, reduced night landings, and expanded the definition of night duty. IndiGo admitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry that it underestimated the impact of these changes and suddenly found itself short of nearly 300 pilots, leading to flight cancellations and network disruption.

Airlines Blamed for Poor Planning

Pilot unions say the situation could have been avoided. They point out that the rules were announced in January 2024, giving airlines enough time to prepare. They accuse IndiGo of following a 'lean manpower' strategy, delaying pilot recruitment, limiting leave, and expanding schedules despite knowing stricter rest rules were coming. They also warned against relaxing fatigue rules, saying safety should never be compromised.

DGCA Steps In With Strict Action

The aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Pablo Porqueras, questioning why action should not be taken for poor planning and failure to support passengers. DGCA called the disruption a 'prima facie non-compliance' and highlighted serious gaps in planning, oversight and resource management.

Temporary Relief and Crisis Management

To prevent further chaos, DGCA approved a one-time temporary relaxation of two critical FDTL norms until February 10, 2026, with strict fortnightly reporting. IndiGo’s Board set up a Crisis Management Group, led by Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and senior directors, which is meeting daily to control the situation. IndiGo says it is focusing on reducing cancellations, issuing refunds and restoring normal operations.

Bigger Questions for Indian Aviation

The crisis has exposed how fragile India’s aviation system is. With one airline controlling most of the market, any failure quickly impacts millions. Airfares of other airlines surged, leaving passengers with limited options. The episode has restarted the debate on pilot fatigue, safety rules and whether commercial pressures are weakening aviation discipline.