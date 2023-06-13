IndiGo Denies Reports On The Sell Of Stake Worth $909.6 Million By Co-Founder's Family | Representative Picture

IndiGo denies reports regarding the sell of stake by the Co-Founder's family valuing up to $909.6 million, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The company said through the filings that it has not received any such information nor has the Company been made aware by the Co-Founder of their intention to sell their stake.

This was in response after the BSE asked Indigo regarding the clarification sought in relation to the reports.

IndiGo shares

The shares of IndiGo on Tuesday at 1:14 pm IST were at 2,338.80, down by 2.99 per cent.

