IndiGo Becomes First Indian Airline To Offer Direct Connectivity To Reunion Island Of France

In a first for an Indian airline, IndiGo has started direct flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, an overseas French territory in the Indian Ocean. This makes the company the only airline operator to offer direct connectivity with the island.

India’s largest airline commenced the service from April 29. The service will be available three times a week using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The flights will be operated on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with both same-day and next-day arrival timings depending on direction.

The company said that tickets can be booked from the airline’s website, mobile app, or through authorised agents. It also asked travellers to check visa requirements before making travel plans to the island.

“We are pleased to commence direct flights to Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean region, renowned for its striking landscapes, pristine beaches, and lush rainforests,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

“An exciting addition to our expanding network, this destination offers a diverse range of experiences—from hiking and canyoning in UNESCO-listed national parks to paragliding over rugged coastlines, whale watching, and snorkelling in magnificent coral reef lagoons,” Malhotra added.

The French island caters to a significant number of the Indian population, leading to strong travel demand for tourism, business, and family visits.

About 300,000 people of Indian origin live in Reunion Island. They make about one-third of the island’s total population.

“With the introduction of this unique route, IndiGo becomes the only Indian airline to offer direct connectivity between India and the island, which is also home to a large Indian diaspora. Be it for tourism, trade, or visiting family and friends, this new direct service enhances choice and convenience for customers,” Malhotra further said.