IndiGo appoints co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Friday appointed its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), at its meeting today, unanimously approved the appointment of its co-founder and Promoter, Rahul Bhatia, as its Managing Director with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company," IndiGo said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment of Rahul Bhatia as the Managing Director of IndiGo, Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Wholetime Director, IndiGo said, “I would describe Rahul as a restless and driven entrepreneur, who is always looking for bigger and improved opportunities in any business or venture. For example, our initiative into Cargo, as well as the entire digitisation in the last couple of years were spearheaded by Rahul. We are now entering a new phase in our journey, with more international and long-haul flights. In this evolving and exciting environment, strengthening the thought leadership in the company is a timely and welcome move.”

IndiGo Chairman, Meleveetil Damodaran, said "This will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. He added that Mr. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the Management team." Bhatia established InterGlobe Enterprises in 1989 with its flagship business of Air Transport Management.

"With a substantial experience of over three decades in the travel industry, it is under his effective captainship that the InterGlobe Group has diversified its portfolio, which now includes Civil Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Airline Management, Travel Commerce, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering," the company said.

ALSO READ Central Railway announces 10 special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi for Anganewadi Mela and...

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST