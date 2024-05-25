Indigo Airlines Announces Business Class On Busiest Routes Amid Strong Q4 Results

Indigo flight | File Photo

According to Interglobe Aviation, private airline IndiGo will introduce a new custom business product on Thursday to accommodate the busiest business routes in India. The product will be up and running by year's end.

In August, IndiGo will release additional information about the product, including launch dates and route details.

According to reports from the airline, "In a revolutionary move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India's busiest and busiest routes."

"We think it's our privilege to give New India even more options to choose from when they travel for business, especially as the country prepares to become the third largest economy in the world. We are thrilled about this new stage and specially designed product in IndiGo's evolution and strategy, and we want to connect people and aspirations to further give the country wings," he stated.

Interglobe Aviation Financials

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 92 per cent YoY to Rs 1,771 crore, while EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) increased 49 per cent YoY to Rs 4412 crore for the reporting quarter.

The low-cost airline was the third largest in the world by market value, with the largest fleet in India, consisting of 367 aircraft, and a commanding 60.3 per cent market share.

Income increased by about 26 per cent mostly due to higher airfares. As a result, its yield increased by 7 per cent, meaning that the average revenue per passenger per kilometer increased.