Indices Shed Early Gains, Sensex Declines 273 Points, Nifty Slips 0.4% As US–Iran Talks Weigh On Sentiment

After opening higher on Tuesday, the domestic stock market lost early gains to trade below previous closing levels as investors turned cautious ahead of the next round of United States–Iran negotiations.

The Sensex opened at 77,005 points, which was 277 points higher than the previous close of 76,728 points. However, the 30-share benchmark soon shed gains to slip below the last closing level. It fell as much as 273 points to 76,455 points.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 also opened higher at 24,032 points compared to the previous close of 23,946 points, only to be weighed down by concerns over the ongoing negotiations.

Adverse FII flows also impacted sentiment. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors pulled out ₹1,350 crore in equities on Monday.

The Nifty fell up to 95 points, or 0.4%, to 23,851 points.

Market breadth remained balanced. Of the 3,083 stocks trading on the National Stock Exchange, 1,648 advanced while 1,329 declined.

Among the gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India Limited was the biggest gainer with a surge of 3.27%. It was followed by Bajaj Finance Limited, which climbed over 2%.

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Apart from Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Tata Motors also gained 0.93% to remain among the gainers.

On the losing side, Eicher Motors remained at the top with a loss of 3.93%. It was followed by Tata Consumer Products, which declined nearly 2.60%.

Information technology stocks dominated the losers’ chart. While Wipro declined 2.55%, Infosys lost 2.44%.

Tata Consultancy Services shed 2.21%, while HCLTech slipped 1.76%.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty was the biggest gainer with a rise of 1.19%. Nifty IT remained the biggest loser among sectoral indices.