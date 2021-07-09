Indices likely to open on subdued note on account of global cues

The benchmark Indices are expected to open on a subdued note on account of global cues. US Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined nearly 1 percent as investors have grown concerned about labor shortages and supply-chain hold up.

At 09:02 AM, the Sensex was up 39.30 points or 0.07 percent at 52608.24, and the Nifty was down 53.50 points or 0.34 percent at 15674.40.

Indian stock market benchmarks indices closed with steep losses on Thursday. The Nifty finally lost 151.75 points or 0.96 percent to close at 15,727.9.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Technically, support for the Nifty comes in at 15,635, while 15,900 resistance is turning out to be a tough one to crack".

Asian markets open low

Asian markets followed US equities and opened lower on Friday over growing anxiety regarding spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus globally which could hamper the overall economic recovery.