Indices End Day On a Positive Note; Metal, PSU Stocks Lead Market Gains

The stock markets ended Wednesday on a higher note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,852.94, up by 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,413.05, up by 45.05 points or 0.2 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank gained 229.35 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 48,199.80.

Metal Stock top sectorial gainers

Metal stocks led the sectorial gain in today's trading session, with the stock index surging by 2.96 per cent to reach 31,094.59.

SAIL surged by 8.08 per cent, NMDC rose by 5.82 per cent, Hindalco saw a gain of 4.12 per cent and JSW Steel climbed by 4.02 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers -BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, and NTPC emerged as the major gainers, while Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti, Reliance, and Infosys suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Cipla, Tata Steel, and PowerGrid led the gains, while Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.