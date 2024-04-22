 Indices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers

Indices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers

The Nifty Bank gained 419.25 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 47,993.40.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets ended Monday on a higher note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,648.62, up by 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,370.50, up by 223.50 points or 1.01 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank gained 419.25 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 47,993.40.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, LT, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the major gainers, while NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Steel suffered losses.

Read Also
Markets Start In Green As Concerns Over Israel-Iran Escalation Subside; Crude Oil Prices Dip
article-image

In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, BPCL, Eicher Motor, LT, and Axis Bank led the gains, while NTPC, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Markets on Monday morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Monday with Sensex at 73,462.17, up by 373.84 points, and Nifty at 22,264.75, up by 117.75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,884.35 also up by 310.20 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line and 1.5L GT Sport Plus, Hit Indian Market

New Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line and 1.5L GT Sport Plus, Hit Indian Market

VC Investments, Deals Grew In India Q1 Despite Fall in Global Activity

VC Investments, Deals Grew In India Q1 Despite Fall in Global Activity

Century Real Estate Raises ₹450 Crore From Edelweiss To Fund Projects

Century Real Estate Raises ₹450 Crore From Edelweiss To Fund Projects

Indices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers

Indices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled: Enhancing the Fortuner Lineup

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled: Enhancing the Fortuner Lineup