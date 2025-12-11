India–US Trade Deal Nearing Completion, Big Breakthrough Expected Soon

India and the US are close to finalising their long-awaited trade deal. | Symbolic Image | Representational Image

New Delhi: India and the United States are very close to finalising their long-pending trade deal. India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) has confirmed that most of the major issues have already been resolved, and the talks are now in their final stage.

This update comes at a time when global business conditions are uncertain, and both countries are aiming for a stable, balanced, and growth-oriented agreement.

Most Disputes Resolved After Multiple Rounds of Talks

According to the CEA, there were a few technical points and disagreements between the two sides earlier.

However, after several rounds of discussions over the past few months, almost all issues have been settled, and only a few final formalities remain.

Deal Expected to Boost Investment and Key Sectors

The government believes that once the deal is signed, it will bring major benefits to India, such as:

- More foreign investment

- Growth in exports

- Opportunities in technology, defense, and digital trade

- Support for services and manufacturing sectors

Officials also say that American companies are increasingly interested in investing in India, and this trade deal will strengthen that trust even further.

Exporters Ready for Big Gains

Indian exporters-especially from textiles, engineering, IT services, and pharmaceuticals-expect strong growth once the trade agreement is completed.

The CEA clearly stated that India is in a positive position, most trade issues are heading toward solutions, and only a few final points need to be completed.