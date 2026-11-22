India's Wealthy Step Up Charitable Giving, ₹11,554 Crore Donated As Education Tops Priorities | File Pic

New Delhi: India’s wealthiest individuals are increasingly directing their fortunes towards social development, with philanthropic contributions rising 11% to ₹11,554 crore in FY26, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026. Education remained the biggest beneficiary, receiving ₹4,188 crore, or nearly 36% of total donations.

Giving Gains Momentum

The latest report identified 219 philanthropists supporting charitable initiatives across India, including 45 first-time entrants. This marks a significant increase from just 12 newcomers in the previous year’s list, suggesting wider participation among the country’s wealthy individuals.

While education attracted the largest share of contributions, healthcare and arts, culture and heritage also emerged as important areas of philanthropic spending.

Education Dominates Donations

The report revealed that 200 philanthropists contributed towards education-related causes, while 95 considered education their primary philanthropic priority.

Donations supported educational institutions, improved learning opportunities and initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality education.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said education continued to attract the strongest support, with contributions approaching ₹4,200 crore.

Focus Beyond Traditional Causes

Naghma Mulla, CEO of EdelGive Foundation, said India’s wealth creators were increasingly applying their entrepreneurial problem-solving capabilities to address pressing development challenges.

Emerging philanthropic collaborations are focusing on poverty reduction, artificial intelligence accessibility, healthcare, education and strengthening institutions working on climate action.

Also Watch:

These initiatives indicate a broader approach to philanthropy, extending beyond conventional charitable contributions towards long-term social impact.

India’s Startup Strength

Separately, India maintained its position as the world’s fourth-largest unicorn ecosystem, with 61 unicorns, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026 released in June.

Bengaluru remained India’s leading unicorn hub with 25 companies, followed by Mumbai with 13.

Six Indian unicorns also made their stock market debut during the year, highlighting improving IPO conditions and the growing influence of Indian entrepreneurs globally.