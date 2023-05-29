 India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

Urban unemployment also fell 50 per cent from the levels that it hit during first quarter of FY22.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

India has been ranked as the 103rd most miserable country across the globe out of 157 nations, and unemployment is a key factor behind that. Worsening month after month since the beginning of the year, unemployment in the country hit 8.11 per cent for April 2023.

But now a periodic labour force survey has delivered some respite, as it found that unemployment dropped to 6.8 per cent in the January-March quarter.

Read Also
India 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th
article-image

Urban unemployment dropped the most

This is a 0.4 per cent drop from a 7.2 per cent unemployment rate in the October to December quarter of FY23.

But it is a significant decline from 8.2 per cent, where it stood during the same quarter of FY22.

Urban unemployment also fell 50 per cent from the levels that it hit during first quarter of FY22.

Read Also
Educated youth struggle for jobs in India as unemployment among graduates soars, study finds
article-image

Formal sector thriving

Although 90 per cent of the country is employed in the informal sector, the government's data showed how formal employment surged the most since 2018, while the purchase managers' index claimed that job creation was marginal.

Participation of women in the workforce did go up during the fourth quarter of FY23, but at the same time, unemployment for them remained 9 per cent, much higher than it was for men.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: IRCTC net profit up at Rs 278.79 crore after 30% surge

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: IRCTC net profit up at Rs 278.79 crore after 30% surge

NSE places NDTV under additional surveillance, days after Adani Enterprises

NSE places NDTV under additional surveillance, days after Adani Enterprises

India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

New 75 Rupee Coin to Be Launched at New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's What You Need to...

New 75 Rupee Coin to Be Launched at New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's What You Need to...