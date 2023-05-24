 India 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th

India 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th

In April 2023, India's unemployment rate increased once again to 8.11 per cent as compared to 7.8 per cent in March.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

The International Monetary Fund has predicted a slowdown for global growth from 3.4 per cent to 2.9 per cent in 2023. Even advanced economies will be growing at only 0.5 per cent in 2023, as compared to 2.5 per cent in 2022, as the impact of recession hits according to the World Bank.

But poor countries already struggling with inflation and unemployment before the world was shaken up by geopolitical tensions, are hit the hardest as per economist Steve Hanke's list of most miserable countries.

Read Also
Indian graduates are unemployable in future due to problems in education system
article-image

India hurt by unemployment

  • India appears on the list of 157 countries at the 103rd position, and the main reason behind its misery has been the lack of employment.

  • In April 2023, India's unemployment rate increased once again to 8.11 per cent as compared to 7.8 per cent in March.

Read Also
RBI Governor Das: India's GDP likely to be above 7%; inflation could be lower than 4.7%
article-image

Pakistan's price rise woes

  • On the other hand, India's neighbour Pakistan, jostled by constantly rising food prices, erosion of forex reserves, floods and political instability, was ranked 35 based on the misery index.

  • Despite multiple headwinds affecting the country, inflation emerged as the key contributor to Pakistan's miserable state.

  • Zimbabwe emerged as the most miserable country on the list compiled by taking inflation, unemployment, lending rates and GDP into consideration.

  • It was followed by Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan, while Kuwait, Ireland and Japan were among the least miserable on the list.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Playstore description gets updated: What changes await players?

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Playstore description gets updated: What changes await players?

India 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th

India 106th most miserable country due to unemployment, Pakistan 35th

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: JBCHEPHARM profit rises to Rs 88.67 cr, Oil India posts Rs 1788.28 cr net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: JBCHEPHARM profit rises to Rs 88.67 cr, Oil India posts Rs 1788.28 cr net...

Google Pay to process RuPay credit card payments, here's what it will change

Google Pay to process RuPay credit card payments, here's what it will change

V.Manickam appointed Non-executive Independent Director of The India Cements

V.Manickam appointed Non-executive Independent Director of The India Cements