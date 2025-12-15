 India's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support Farmers By Raising Minimum Selling Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support Farmers By Raising Minimum Selling Prices

India's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support Farmers By Raising Minimum Selling Prices

India’s sugar production rose 28.33% to 77.9 lakh tonnes so far this season, but cooperative mills have urged the government to raise the minimum selling price as market rates fell sharply and costs increased. NFCSF warned of liquidity stress, cane payment obligations exceeding ₹1.30 lakh crore, and sought higher MSP and more ethanol diversion to support farmers and mills.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India's sugar production has surged 28.33 per cent so far this season to 77.90 lakh tonnes, but the cooperative mills federation is urging the government to raise the minimum selling price, warning that falling market rates and rising costs are threatening farmers' payments.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF), which represents farmer-owned mills, said ex-mill sugar prices have dropped by nearly Rs 2,300 per tonne since the season began, now hovering around Rs 37,700 per tonne, despite the strong output. As of December 15, the country's 479 operating sugar mills have produced 77.90 lakh tonnes compared with 60.70 lakh tonnes by 473 mills a year earlier, according to NFCSF data.

Read Also
Sugar Mills In Uttar Pradesh Transfer ₹513.96 Crore To Cane Farmers
article-image

Cane crushing jumped 25.6 per cent to 900.75 lakh tonnes, the federation said in a statement. Sugar output in Maharashtra, the country's top producing state, more than doubled to 31.30 lakh tonnes from 16.80 lakh tonnes, while Uttar Pradesh production rose to 25.05 lakh tonnes from 22.95 lakh tonnes. Karnataka's output increased to 15.50 lakh tonnes till December 15 of the 2025-26 season (October-September) from 13.50 lakh tonnes in the year-ago.

The federation has called for the government to raise the minimum selling price to Rs 41 per kg and permit an additional 5 lakh tonnes of sugar to be diverted for ethanol production, which it estimates would generate nearly Rs 20 billion. The federation welcomed the government's decision to permit exports of 15 lakh tonnes for the current season but said this alone would not address the liquidity crisis facing mills.

FPJ Shorts
India's Cellular IoT Module Market Soars 40% In Q3 2025, Outpacing Global Growth
India's Cellular IoT Module Market Soars 40% In Q3 2025, Outpacing Global Growth
India Has Potential To Become A Global Leader In AI-Supported Stroke Management: Experts
India Has Potential To Become A Global Leader In AI-Supported Stroke Management: Experts
Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI Concerns
Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend's Arrival In Delhi Delayed After Fog Disruption Amid AQI Concerns
IIT Bombay Scientists Discover Simple Laser Technique To Control Quantum States In Ultra-Thin Materials
IIT Bombay Scientists Discover Simple Laser Technique To Control Quantum States In Ultra-Thin Materials

Mills face cane payment obligations of over Rs 1.30 lakh crore this season, while surplus stocks could block nearly Rs 28,000 crore in working capital, the federation said. "Cooperative sugar mills are owned by millions of farmers, and sustaining the present momentum requires decisive government support," NFCSF President Harshvardhan Patil said. The federation has submitted detailed proposals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the food minister seeking urgent policy measures.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support...

India's Sugar Production Surges 28.33%, Cooperative Mills Federation Urges Government To Support...

India At The Threshold Of A Transformative Maritime Era, Green Hydrogen, Biofuels, & LNG To Cement...

India At The Threshold Of A Transformative Maritime Era, Green Hydrogen, Biofuels, & LNG To Cement...

WPI Inflation Turns Negative In November, Showing Prices Fall In Many Items, RBI Sees Low Inflation...

WPI Inflation Turns Negative In November, Showing Prices Fall In Many Items, RBI Sees Low Inflation...

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money...

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money...

Indian Tourists Among The Biggest Spenders On Luxury Goods In Singapore, Retailers Defy Global...

Indian Tourists Among The Biggest Spenders On Luxury Goods In Singapore, Retailers Defy Global...