India's smartphone market falls 13% sequentially in Apr-Jun amid COVID second wave: Canalys

Smartphone shipments in India fell 13 per cent to 32.4 million units in the April-June 2021 period over the previous quarter as the second wave of COVID-19 stifled demand, according to research firm Canalys.

Given that the April-June 2020 had an almost two-month nationwide lockdown (amid the first wave of the pandemic), the year-on-year comparison was "extremely favorable" with shipments up 87 per cent, Canalys said in its report.

Xiaomi continued to remain the top player with 29 per cent market share (9.5 million units shipment) in the June 2021 quarter, followed by Samsung stayed in second place with 17 per cent share (5.5 million) and Vivo with 5.4 million.

Realme overtook Oppo for fourth place, shipping 4.9 million units (15 per cent) against Oppo's 3.8 million (12 per cent) in the said period, the report said.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted regional restrictions and economic disruption, which limited consumers' disposable income.