India’s Peak Power Demand Hits Record 258 GW In August Amid Extreme Heat

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India’s electricity demand reached a new high for August, with peak power requirement touching 258.27 GW in 2026, a 12.4% increase compared with the same month last year.

The surge was driven largely by intense heat conditions, with August recording the highest average temperature for the month since weather records began in 1901.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, sata from the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) showed that August’s peak demand surpassed previous highs recorded in recent years. Peak demand met stood at 229.72 GW in August 2025, 216.69 GW in 2024, 236.60 GW in 2023 and 194.95 GW in 2022.

Heatwave conditions push electricity demand higher

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the country experienced its warmest August on record, with average mean temperature reaching 28.01°C, which was 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average. The average minimum temperature also reached a record high of 24.36°C.

Officials said unusually warm nights contributed significantly to higher electricity usage as households and businesses continued using air conditioners, coolers and other cooling equipment for longer durations. Rising humidity levels further increased demand for cooling systems.

Overall electricity consumption in August rose 12.85% year-on-year to 169.01 billion units, reflecting the impact of prolonged heat conditions.

Coal availability remains a concern for thermal power plants

The rise in demand came at a time when coal stocks at thermal power plants remained under pressure. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, 51 thermal power plants had critically low coal stocks as of August 31, compared with 45 plants on August 25.

Total coal reserves at these plants stood at around 29.12 million tonnes, equivalent to 47.8% of the required stock level and providing only about 9.3 days of coal cover.

Although August’s peak demand remained below India’s highest-ever power demand of 270.82 GW recorded in May 2026, the latest rise highlights challenges for power producers and grid operators.

The increase in demand also underlines the need for adequate generation and transmission capacity, particularly during evening hours when solar power output declines but electricity consumption remains elevated.

With weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable, maintaining sufficient fuel availability and strengthening grid preparedness will remain key priorities for ensuring uninterrupted power supply.