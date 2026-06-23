Centre Extends Full-Capacity Operation Of Tata Power's Mundra Plant Until September To Meet Peak Demand

Tata Power's Mundra thermal power plant will continue operating at full capacity until September under a government directive | Representational Image

New Delhi, June 23: The power ministry has mandated that the 4,150 MW Mundra plant of Tata Power be run at full capacity for three more months till September to avoid any electricity shortage amid the estimated peak demand of 270 GW during summer, as per a company statement.

In March this year, the plant in Kutch, Gujarat, was mandated to run at 100 per cent capacity from April to June.

Ministry Extends Section 11 Directions

"The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Power regarding the extension of validity of the directions issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for its Mundra Thermal Plant. The validity of the aforesaid directions, which was earlier applicable up to June 30, 2026, has been extended and shall now remain in force until September 30, 2026," a regulatory filing said.

Plant Resumed Operations In April

The Mundra plant began operations on April 1, 2026, after a gap of almost nine months. The company had suspended operations at all units of the Mundra plant on July 2, 2025, and suffered losses due to the temporary closure of the plant.

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The Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) is a thermal power plant with five 800 MW units providing electricity to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) supplies about half of the power generated from the Mundra plant to Gujarat only.

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