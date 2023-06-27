India's Oswal Family Buys ₹1,649 Crore Villa Overlooking Swiss Alps

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal |

From a penthouse worth more than Rs 250 crore to multiple flats worth more than Rs 1,200 crore, Indians have been showing an appetite for pricey real estate. Indians aren't far behind in other parts of the world as well, since the Ambanis have a Rs 650 crore villa in Dubai while another Indian is in the race to buy a marble mansion in the city worth Rs 1,671 crore.

The latest real estate deal by an Indian family to hit the headlines, has been sealed in Switzerland, where billionaire Pankaj Oswal has bought a villa for a whopping Rs 1,649 crore.

A retreat in the Alps

The property called Villa Vari, is one of the world's most expensive houses, and is located in the village of Gingins.

The countryside villa is spread over a 4.3 lakh square feet area and comes with a view of the snow-clad Swiss Alps.

Pankaj Oswal is the son of Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Greentech's founder Abhay Kumar Oswal.

After the Oswal family bought it, they redesigned the entire villa which was once owned by the daughter of a Greek shipping tycoon.

The renovation was done under the supervision of Jeffrey Wilkes, who has earlier worked on projects such as the Oberoi Udaivilas and Leela Hotels.