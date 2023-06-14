Indian Buyer Bids For Dubai's Most Expensive Villa Worth ₹1672 Crore, Covered In Marble And Gold Leaf

From Mukesh Ambani's Rs 650 crore sea-facing villa to Shah Rukh Khan's private island in Palm Jumeira, Dubai is home to the rich and famous from across the globe. As Russians flocked to the UAE to protect their wealth and high-net-worth individuals looked for real estate investments, demand for Dubai's luxury housing has surged.

Indians have already spent Rs 35,500 crore on properties in Dubai for 2022, and now an ultra-rich buyer from the country is eyeing the city's most expensive villa worth more than Rs 1,672 crore ($204 million).

Marble worth more than Rs 223 crore has been used for building the villa in Emirates Hill, which reminds one of Versailles and is aptly nicknamed Marble Palace.

It has five bedrooms, each spread over 4,000 square feet, which is the same as luxury flats in Mumbai.

With such extravagant bedrooms, the villa is spread over a carpet area of 60,000 square feet, and has 19 bathrooms, panic rooms, and power substations.

But the amenities don't stop at a dome, indoor as well as outdoor pools, or parking space for 15 cars, this villa also has a coral reef aquarium filled with 80,000 litres of water.

The construction took 12 years, as 70 workers were deployed only to apply seven lakh sheets of gold leaf in the villa.

One of the bidders for this house is an Indian who already owns three properties in Dubai, although his name hasn't been revealed.