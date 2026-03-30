India’s New CCTV Component Norms May End Chinese Presence From Market, Paving Way For Local Brands

India’s new norms for CCTV components may prove to be the endgame for Chinese players in the market.

Chinese CCTV manufacturers such as Hikvision and Dahua Technology will not be able to sell internet-connected CCTV cameras as the government’s new certification rules come into effect from April 1.

According to a report by The Economic Times, which cited several industry executives, the government is refusing to certify products made by companies like Hikvision, Dahua Technology, and TP-Link, as well as those using Chinese chipsets.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology introduced the essential requirement norms for CCTV cameras in April 2024. It had given the industry a two-year window to transition to the new norms and certify each product under the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) regime at certified labs.

The norms require CCTV camera manufacturers to declare the country of origin of critical components such as the System-on-Chip and ensure devices are tested against vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorised remote access at accredited labs.

As of now, 507 models of CCTV cameras have been certified by the government, according to the report.

Surveillance systems are considered critical infrastructure because they collect large amounts of sensitive data and monitor important public spaces such as airports, government buildings, and transport hubs.

Foreign-made surveillance equipment could pose risks of data leakage, unauthorised remote access, and potential foreign control over critical surveillance networks.

Chinese brands accounted for about one-third of CCTV sales in India until last year. However, domestic companies have gained ground in recent years. Companies such as CP Plus, Qubo, Prama, and Sparsh have expanded their presence by shifting supply chains to Taiwanese chipsets.

As of February 2026, Indian players controlled more than 80 percent of the CCTV market, while the rest was occupied by global brands and smaller unorganised vendors.