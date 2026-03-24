 FCC Bans Imports Of New Foreign-Made Routers Over National Security Concerns; China Estimated To Control 60% Home Routers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechFCC Bans Imports Of New Foreign-Made Routers Over National Security Concerns; China Estimated To Control 60% Home Routers

FCC Bans Imports Of New Foreign-Made Routers Over National Security Concerns; China Estimated To Control 60% Home Routers

The US Federal Communications Commission has banned imports of new foreign-made routers citing cybersecurity risks. The order, effective through March 2027, does not affect existing authorised devices. Officials warned such routers could enable espionage and disrupt critical infrastructure, amid rising concerns over Chinese-linked technology.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
FCC Bans Imports of New Foreign-Made Routers Over National Security Concerns; China Estimated To Control 60% Home Routers |

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ordered a ban on the import of all new foreign-made consumer routers, marking the latest escalation in Washington's crackdown on Chinese technology amid growing cybersecurity fears.

What the ban covers

China is estimated to control at least 60 percent of the US market for home routers - devices that connect computers, phones, and smart devices to the internet. The ban covers both Wi-Fi routers and those used to manage wired connections. The FCC order does not impact the import or use of existing models, but will ban new ones. Existing routers with FCC radio authorisation are also unaffected, and the current rules extend through March 1, 2027.

Read Also
US Goes All-In On Export Controls, Bigger Fines, Tougher Enforcement & No Mercy For Violations
article-image

The agency said a White House-convened review determined that imported routers pose "a severe cybersecurity risk that could be leveraged to immediately and severely disrupt U.S. critical infrastructure." The FCC added that malicious actors had exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers to attack households, disrupt networks, enable espionage, and facilitate intellectual property theft – citing their role in major hacks including Volt and Salt Typhoon.

Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China, praised the order, telling WSJ, "Today's tremendous decision by the FCC and the Trump administration protects our country against China's relentless cyberattacks and makes it clear that these devices should be excluded from our critical infrastructure."

Read Also
Centre Sends Notices To 6 E-Commerce Platforms Over Sale Of Restricted Drone And GPS Jammers
article-image

TP-Link in the crosshairs

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued TP-Link Systems - a California-based router manufacturer spun off from a Chinese firm - for allegedly marketing its networking devices deceptively and allowing Beijing to access American consumers' data. TP-Link said it would "vigorously defend" its reputation, asserting the Chinese government had no ownership or control over the company, its products, or user data.

Follow us on