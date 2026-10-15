India's Net Direct Tax Collection Rises 13.21% To ₹13.38 Lakh Crore, Gross Tax Revenue Jumps 14.89% To ₹16.03 Lakh Crore

India's net direct tax collections rose 13.21 percent to Rs 13.38 lakh crore. |

Mumbai: India's net direct tax collections increased by 13.21 per cent to Rs 13.38 lakh crore in FY 2026-27 as of October 14, compared with Rs 11.82 lakh crore during the corresponding period last year, according to official tax collection data.

Gross direct tax collections rose 14.89 percent to Rs 16.03 lakh crore from Rs 13.95 lakh crore, reflecting growth in corporate taxes, non-corporate taxes and securities transaction tax (STT).

Corporate Tax Collections Rise

Net corporate tax collections increased to Rs 5.99 lakh crore from Rs 4.97 lakh crore during the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

Gross corporate tax collections stood at Rs 7.53 lakh crore, compared with Rs 6.44 lakh crore last year.

Source: Direct Tax Collections for FY 2026-27, TINMIS, as of October 14, 2026. |

The figures indicate higher corporate tax receipts during the current financial year.

Non-Corporate Tax Revenue Grows

Net non-corporate tax collections, including taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms and other entities, reached Rs 6.92 lakh crore.

This compares with Rs 6.54 lakh crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

Gross non-corporate tax collections increased to Rs 8.03 lakh crore from Rs 7.20 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax Surges

Securities Transaction Tax collections climbed to Rs 46,840.43 crore from Rs 30,901.81 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The increase highlights stronger STT receipts, contributing to overall direct tax revenue growth.

Tax Refunds Jump 24.22 percent

Total tax refunds increased 24.22 per cent to Rs 2.65 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.13 lakh crore in the previous year.

Corporate tax refunds stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax refunds reached Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Despite higher refunds, net direct tax collections maintained double-digit growth.

What The Figures Indicate?

The latest figures show continued growth in direct tax receipts during FY 2026-27.

However, refunds grew faster than gross collections, resulting in net collection growth of 13.21 percent.

The data reflects collections recorded until October 14, 2026, rather than full-year revenue.