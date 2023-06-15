India's May Trade Deficit At Five Month High Of $22.12 Billion | File Photo

On Thursday, India's May Trade Deficit At Five Month High of $22.12 Billion. India's trade data for Imports stood at $57.10 Billion against $49.9 Billion (MoM). The exports stood at $34.98 Billion against 34.66 Billion (Mom).

According to the government data, due to the global demand slowdown, exports have now contracted for the fourth month in a row, after contracting 12.7 percent in April.

In May, the services exports were $25.30 billion and imports $13.53 billion.

In 2022-2023, India's export jumped from $500 billion to $767 billion in the last two years.

This is breaking news, more updates expected.