India's Maritime Regulator DGMA Directs All Major Ports To Report Abandoned, Detained And Disabled Vessels Within 15 Days | X

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Tuesday directed all major ports and other port authorities to furnish information on vessels that are abandoned, detained, arrested, immobilised, disabled or otherwise unable to operate safely.

In a circular, DGMA said it seeks to maintain a consolidated record of such vessels, as well as any other vessels which, by reason of their condition, location or circumstances, may have a bearing on the safety or security of persons, safe navigation, port operations, port infrastructure or the marine environment.

"All major ports and other port authorities are therefore requested to furnish information in respect of such vessels within their respective jurisdictions or areas of control, including port limits, berths, anchorages and port approaches," it said.

The notice further said the reporting shall cover abandoned or suspected abandoned vessels; vessels detained by Port State Control or any other statutory authority; vessels arrested or otherwise restrained pursuant to a court order or legal process; vessels immobilised, disabled, laid-up, stranded, grounded, drifting, unmanned or otherwise non-operational; and any other vessel presenting, or having the potential to present, a concern to persons, safe navigation, port operations, infrastructure, security or the marine environment.

India's maritime regulator said the consolidated information in Annexure-I will be submitted to this Directorate within 15 days from the date of issuance of this circular.

Material developments in ongoing cases will also be reported promptly, and updated information will be furnished periodically until the matter is resolved or the vessel ceases to fall within the scope of this circular, DGMA said, adding that port authorities will also submit a NIL report where no such vessel or case exists within their respective jurisdictions.

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