 India’s Leather Exports Set For Major Surge To $50 Billion Turnover By 2030 After US Tariff Cuts & EU FTA
India's Leather Exports Set For Major Surge To $50 Billion Turnover By 2030 After US Tariff Cuts & EU FTA

India’s leather industry is poised for strong growth, targeting a 50 billion dollar turnover by 2030, driven by robust exports. The India-EU FTA, elimination of up to 17 percent EU tariffs, recent US tariff reductions, and Union Budget 2026–27 reforms will enhance cost competitiveness and help capture a larger market share in the EU’s 100 billion dollar leather and footwear import market.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Image generated by grok.

Mumbai: The Indian leather sector is set for significant expansion, targeting a $50 billion turnover by 2030, supported by rising export momentum and increasing domestic consumption, according to a CareEdge Ratings report released on Tuesday. CareEdge Ratings notes that India’s Union Budget 2026–27, along with the completion of the India–European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as of January 27, and the recent cut in US import tariffs, collectively create a positive policy environment for India’s leather industry.

The Budget’s focus on streamlining import duties, reducing input costs, and simplifying procedures is likely to boost cost efficiency and operational performance. Additionally, the EU–FTA significantly improves market access and export competitiveness. India’s leather industry is a labour-intensive sector with a strong export orientation, the report said, adding that the industry’s export basket is dominated by finished products such as footwear, leather goods, and garments, rather than raw hides, indicating significant domestic processing and value addition.

The removal of these duties under the new agreement is expected to improve India’s relative value proposition and drive a material expansion in demand, particularly from major European fashion houses in Italy, France and Germany, the report added.

