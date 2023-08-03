India's July Services PMI At 13-Year High Of 62.3 | PTI

India's July Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) spiked sharply to 13 yeah high at 62.3 against 58.5 in June data revealed by S&P Global on Thursday. The July composite PMI was at 61.9 against 59.4 month-on-month.

The last time India's service activity was at the highest was in June 2010. The PMI has also stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 24 months in a row.

This is breaking news, more updates are expected.

